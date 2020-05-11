Veteran Actor & ‘Seinfeld’ Star Jerry Stiller Passes Away At 92

Jerry Stiller stole the hearts and got big laughs as Frank Constanza on the hit sitcom Seinfeld and was in a comedy duo with his wife, Anne Meara. Their son, actor Ben Stiller, confirmed via Twitter that the elder Stiller died of natural causes on Monday (May 11).

Ben Stiller’s tweet briefly explained the situation and honored his father in a quiet way, complete with a picture of him to accompany the message.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” Stiller wrote of his father.

Jerry Stiller’s career began after leaving Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in Speech and Drama, then taking his training to the next level as a stage actor in the 1950s. He crossed path with Meara in 1953 with the pair marrying in 1954, remaining together until her passing in 2015. As the comedy duo Stiller and Meara, the couple dominated the television variety show scene of the 1960s and continued to work together in commercial spots in the 1970s.

Still made a huge splash as the ornery Frank Constanza, the father of George Constanza, Jerry Seinfeld‘s best friend. His over the top rantings made him a fan favorite and he carried that spirit into other productions, including another star-making turn on The King of Queens. Meara joined him on The King of Queens and in the series finale, their characters got married. Still last appeared onscreen in his son’s Zoolander 2 film and in a related television special, both in 2016.

Jerry Still was 92.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

