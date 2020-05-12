Kirk Franklin has just taken the viral Savage Challenge to the next level. Over the weekend, the Grammy winner posted a video featuring a group of string instrument players, his daughter, his wife and his mother-in-law. They changed the words of Megan Thee Stallion’s hit record in honor of Mother’s Day and gave a nod to Michelle Obama.
Each of the women in the video recited,“A mama / Living free no drama / Like Michelle Obama.”
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage Challenge was originally published on foxync.com