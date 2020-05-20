Our financial advisor Jini Thornton talks about the dilemmas citizens are facing with returning to working in the midst of coronavirus. Some people are being forced to head back to work but are making more money while being safe at home on unemployment.

Thornton discusses the options you may have moving forward during the pandemic and how long may have left with collecting your checks.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and Outs of Unemployment [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.1: