Arizona man Dimitri Mills, works for DoorDash where he encountered an angry customer for the ages. As Mills arrived at a neighborhood apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona he was approached by a man with a gun. Dimitri Mills spoke to CNN saying, “When I exited my vehicle, he had his gun drawn to me”.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Check the disturbing video of an angry customer wrongfully drawing his firearm to an innocent Door Dash driver.

There are no excuses for this type of behavior towards a black man attempting to do his job without being disturbed.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Angry Customer Arrested For Pointing A Gun On DoorDash Driver [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com