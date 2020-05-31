The death of George Floyd and its aftermath are being felt nationwide. Watch it on television and you see cities on fire, its people angry, frustrated and upset about not just the 46-year-old Floyd’s death but the various accounts of police brutality that they’ve heard about or endured themselves.

In a live edition of the Public Affairs Podcast, the entire Radio One Houston family from 97.9 The Box to Majic 102.1 and Radio Now 92.1 joined together for a conversation not just about George Floyd and his senseless killing, but about the effect of what inaction has lead to in regards to protests across the country. We share personal stories and as Kiotti mentions, an attempt to loot the Galleria overnight that thankfully did not happen.

We had callers from Bishop James Dixon to Brother Deric Muhammad, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who urged the community that they can protest but they must do so safely.

“George grew up in this city, the Tre, Jack Yates High School,” Mayor Turner said. “His body is coming back to the city of Houston & we want to pay tribute to him. At the same time, I fully understand people wanting to protest, that is there right, I join them. I simply ask that it is done peacefully.”

He added, “When I first saw the clip, it penetrated my entire being. I said, ‘Not again… not again’ I said, ‘What the hell? Why? What’s the point?’ It wasn’t 30 seconds. It was 8-9 minutes. As a mayor of this city? It makes everything we do more difficult. It doesn’t matter where you are, it amplifies every shooting, every incident involving police officers. You have to immediately condemn it, call it out. You have to allow people to express how they feel.”

Watch the podcast as it happened live on Facebook and social media below. Subscribe to the Public Affairs Podcast on SoundCloud.

Public Affairs Podcast: #WeAreOne, George Floyd, The Protests & What’s Next [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

