A brand new mural paying tribute to George Floyd has gone up in Houston’s Third Ward.

Overnight, artist Donkeeboy and his mother, Donkeemom painted a colorful tribute to Floyd which features the 46-year-old with angel wings. A halo above his head reads, “forever breathing in our hearts,” a reference to his last words, “I can’t breathe.”

The mural is located on the side of Scott Food Mart on Winbern, a few blocks away from Yates High School. Floyd was a star football player for the school and was a tight end on the 1992 Yates team that played for a state title. He was also a member of the Screwed Up Click, rapping as Big Floyd on numerous Screw tapes.

It is the latest mural in the collection for Donkeeboy and Donkeemom who’ve been commissioned to paint murals for the likes of the Houston Astros, Shiply Do-Nuts, 8th Wonder Brewery and more.

“Here we are me, my mom and my friend Icebox. To me, it was important to show that he was a beautiful soul, he means a lot to Houston and to Third Ward,” Donkeeboy said of the mural. “I am an artist. It’s important to document the things that happen in our world. It was an honor someone asked me to come do this, to pay tribute to him.”

New Mural Painted In Honor Of George Floyd In Third Ward was originally published on theboxhouston.com

