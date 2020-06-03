CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Gary’s Tea: Amanda Seales Quits ‘The Real’ & Trina and Justin Timberlake Are Canceled?! [WATCH]

Cancel culture doesn’t care who it is, anyone can be up to get got.  Today’s victims are The Diamond Princess and the Queen of Miami Trina.  Before business hours even started, Twitter came for Trina’s scalp and was canceling her after her comments on her radio show. Justin Timberlake was also canceled by not only the black community but also his own community.

Amanda Seales is canceling the daytime show “The Real” because she stands with the culture.  Watch the clip to hear why.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Twitter Is Here For Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

21 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Is Here For Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

Continue reading Black Twitter Is Here For Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

Black Twitter Is Here For Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

[caption id="attachment_3052118" align="aligncenter" width="820"] Source: Jamie McCarthy/ Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Trina and Nicki Minaj’s new joint is finally here! “BAPS” is the first single from Trina’s anticipated new album The One that drops this Friday, June 21. And it’s clear these two ladies didn’t come to play…they came to slay! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). According to Rolling Stone, this catchy bop samples the 2000 song “Project Bitch,” from New Orleans rap duo Big Tymers featuring Juvenile, who also sings the single’s chorus. That, and Trina comes right out of the gates dragging some of her exes in the process. “This one is for French Montana, Tory Lanez and friends James Harden, and you too, Mr. Martin. I curved y’all boys (No disrespect to y’all boys). Yeah, I curved y’all boys (No disrespect to y’all boys),” she raps in the song’s first verse. Welp! Take a listen for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=V7xHDf71z3s   Other guests on Trina’s fifth studio album also include 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, K. Michelle, Kelly Price, and Lil Wayne. And of course, the second the song dropped online, Black Twitter lost its collective mind calling the new single the “hottest song” of the summer. Check out what they had to say below. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

Gary’s Tea: Amanda Seales Quits ‘The Real’ & Trina and Justin Timberlake Are Canceled?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Amanda Seales Quits ‘The Real’ &…
 8 hours ago
06.03.20
Close