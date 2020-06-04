Da Brat comes out on her own terms and shares her story with the world! She told her story and was featured in PEOPLE and Variety magazine.

Amanda Seales talked about not returning to The Real and sources say that she’s unfollowed one of her co-hosts. Let’s hope that this doesn’t cause tension on the show.

Hit the video to hear more tea!

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Shares Her Coming Out Story & Amanda Seales Unfollows A Co-Host [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com