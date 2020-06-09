Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Fighting White Supremacy [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson speaks about three things we should know when fighting against white supremacy. Even though a lot of people are out protesting, doesn’t mean we all have to protest. He explains all of the different ways you can be apart of the movement without protesting.
Along with protesting, he says there need to be actual action plans behind what the people are fighting for and he shares what those plans look like.
Here Are The Changes Already Made Due To The George Floyd Protests
1. Los Angeles, California: City Officials Cutting $100-$150 Million From LAPD Budget, Funds To Be Reinvested In Communities Of Color1 of 15
2. Philadelphia statue of Frank Rizzo that stood in front of the Municipal Service Building has been removed.2 of 15
3. The Statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee Will Be Removed3 of 15
4. The 6 Atlanta Police Officers Who Used Excessive Force Arrested4 of 15
5. UNITY: All 50 States Protest For Justice5 of 15
6. Progress - Portland Discontinues Armed Police Presence6 of 15
7. After Nationwide Outcry, The Charges Were Upgraded & The 3 Others Arrested7 of 15
8. Minnesota Terminates Contract With Police Dept.8 of 15
9. The Demand To End 'No Knock Warrants' In Louisville, KY After The Murder Of Breonna Taylor9 of 15
10. Councilwoman Ella Jones made history when she was elected as the first Black mayor of Ferguson, Missouri.10 of 15
11. Sweeping Changes Across The State of IowaSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Colorado police accountability bill passes first hurdleSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body Cameras After Breonna Taylor ShootingSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. A 176-Year-Old Slave Auction Block Has Been Removed From Fredericksburg, Virgina14 of 15
15. Alabama City Removes Confederate StatueSource:Getty 15 of 15
