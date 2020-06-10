Atlanta Mayor Being Sued For Firing Police Officers

Two college student in Atlanta were leaving a protest, in the name of George Floyd who was violently killed by an ex-Minneapolis Police officer when held his knee in Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes, in Atlanta near Olympic Park when police smashed their windows out, tased them, then dragged them from their car. Much to the benefit of the Morehouse and Spellman college students the whole ordeal was caught on a video that has since went viral and led to the dismissal of the police officers involved by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
However it is now being reported that the officers that were fired feel they were wrongfully fired and want their job back so they are suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as well as Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. According to the lawsuit filed by Ex-Atalnta Police Officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, their use of force was lawful, and they were fired without a proper investigation.
See video below
George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]
George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]
1. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 1 of 46
2. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 2 of 46
3. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 3 of 46
4. GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTSource:Getty 4 of 46
5. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 5 of 46
6. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 6 of 46
7. GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTSource:Getty 7 of 46
8. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 8 of 46
9. GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTSource:Getty 9 of 46
10. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd deathSource:Getty 10 of 46
11. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd deathSource:Getty 11 of 46
12. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd deathSource:Getty 12 of 46
13. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd deathSource:Getty 13 of 46
14. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd deathSource:Getty 14 of 46
15. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 15 of 46
16. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd deathSource:Getty 16 of 46
17. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd deathSource:Getty 17 of 46
18. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd deathSource:Getty 18 of 46
19. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 19 of 46
20. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 20 of 46
21. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 21 of 46
22. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 22 of 46
23. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 23 of 46
24. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 24 of 46
25. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 25 of 46
26. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 26 of 46
27. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 27 of 46
28. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 28 of 46
29. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 29 of 46
30. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 30 of 46
31. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 31 of 46
32. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 32 of 46
33. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In MinneapolisSource:Getty 33 of 46
34. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 34 of 46
35. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 35 of 46
36. Protests Persist After The Death OF George FloydSource:Getty 36 of 46
37. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 37 of 46
38. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 38 of 46
39. Protests Persist After The Death OF George FloydSource:Getty 39 of 46
40. Protests Persist After The Death OF George FloydSource:Getty 40 of 46
41. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 41 of 46
42. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 42 of 46
43. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 43 of 46
44. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 44 of 46
45. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 45 of 46
46. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISMSource:Getty 46 of 46
Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests
Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests
1.1 of 15
2. Kanye West2 of 15
3. KeKe Palmer3 of 15
4. John Boyega4 of 15
5. Porsha Williams5 of 15
6. J. Cole6 of 15
7. Nick Cannon7 of 15
8. Tinashe8 of 15
9. Tessa Thompson9 of 15
10. Michael B. Jordan10 of 15
11. Jamie Foxx11 of 15
12. Kehlani12 of 15
13. Ariana Grande13 of 15
14. Kendrick Sampson14 of 15
15. Amber Riley15 of 15
Atlanta Mayor Being Sued For Firing Police Officers was originally published on wzakcleveland.com