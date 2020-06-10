CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Atlanta Mayor Being Sued For Firing Police Officers

Keisha Lance Bottoms Hot 107.9 Studio

Source: Vincent Davis / Vincent Davis

Two college student in Atlanta were leaving a protest, in the name of George Floyd who was violently killed by an ex-Minneapolis Police officer when held his knee in Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes, in Atlanta near Olympic Park when police smashed their windows out, tased them, then dragged them from their car.  Much to the benefit of the Morehouse and Spellman college students the whole ordeal was caught on a video that has since went viral and led to the dismissal of the police officers involved by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

However it is now being reported that the officers that were fired feel they were wrongfully fired and want their job back so they are suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as well as Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.  According to the lawsuit filed by Ex-Atalnta Police Officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, their use of force was lawful, and they were fired without a proper investigation.

See video below

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

46 photos Launch gallery

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

Continue reading George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_1742251" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty[/caption] The country took to the streets to protest the unjust death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death but that wasn’t enough to quell people across the nation. Reports state that around 2,000 protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House. The White House eventually went under lockdown once protesters gather outside the gates of the building. https://twitter.com/PeterAlexander/status/1266510982093955073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266510982093955073&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcwashington.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fdc-george-floyd-protest%2F2316832%2F Some protests would attempt to jump over the barriers and were swiftly taken into custody. According to reports, a secret Service officer was injured. Check out some of the stirring photos from the protests below. RELATED: Black CNN Reporter & Camera Crew Arrested On Live TV Reporting Minneapolis Protests [Video] RELATED: Donald Trump Sends Threat To Minneapolis Protestors “When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts”

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

Continue reading Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

[caption id="attachment_3150942" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is the latest celebrity to take a definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. The known Trump supporter showed up to walk with the people of Chicago a day after donating $2 million to the movement and setting up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter. He also made separate donations to the Arbery and Taylor families, TMZ reports. And he isn’t the only one. KeKe Palmer, Porsha Williams, Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for demand justice for George Floyd and equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement. [caption id="attachment_3152679" align="alignleft" width="780"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Floyd took his last breath under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, who used the illegal restraint while arresting Floyd on suspicion of counterfeiting. Floyd’s brazen killing led to an uprising around the world. At this point, all 50 states have led protests against the police and outside the White House for President Trump to see. See which of your favorite celebs are out on the front lines and using their platform for change.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Atlanta Mayor Being Sued For Firing Police Officers  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Atlanta Mayor Being Sued For Firing Police Officers
 9 hours ago
06.10.20
Close