Trump Supporter That Mocked George Floyd Killing Has Been Fired

Ignorance is truly bliss, however the ignorant blissfulness of racism is turning into dejection.
At a peaceful protest in New Jersey while protestors walked in the name of George Floyd a Trump supporter in opposition of the Black Lives Matter movement decided it was a good idea to give his interpretation of what makes America Great while inadvertently proving a point of whats wrong with America by mocking the killing of George Floyd.
James DeMarco was caught on video kneeing on someones neck in front of the peaceful protestors yelling:
“He didn’t comply. He didn’t comply. If he would’ve complied it wouldnt’ve happened,” “That’s why he’s dead.”“God bless the police, ya dumb ass protesters,”
Well his place of employment, FedEx, took a stance and said yes this is America, however your interpretation/ignorance of what happened to George Floyd won’t be tolerated, and by the way your FIRED.
In a statement given by FedEx:
see the video below
View this post on Instagram
This is my hometown!! Please share this video!! NO JUSTICE NO PEACE • • • • #nojusticenopeace #blacklivesmatter #blm #peacefulprotest #phillynews #amerikkka #gloucestercounty #gloucestercountytimes #covid19 #quarantine #tiktok #civilrights #naacp #civilrightsmovement #gethim
60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston Coming Together For George Floyd [PHOTOS]
60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston Coming Together For George Floyd [PHOTOS]
1. George Floyd Protest - HoustonSource:Getty 1 of 23
2. Gathering Near The Reflection PoolSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. Black Fists Up - HoustonSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. Gathering In Discovery GreenSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. Standing At City HallSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. Protesters Riders On Horseback - HoustonSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. Art Acevedo Talking With A ProtesterSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. Protesters On HorsebackSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. Stop Killing Us - HoustonSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. Upside Down American Flag - HoustonSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. Thousands Protest In Houston For George FloydSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Child With Sign "Am I Next?" - Houston ProtestsSource:Getty 12 of 23
13.13 of 23
14.14 of 23
15.15 of 23
16.16 of 23
17.17 of 23
18.18 of 23
19.19 of 23
20.20 of 23
21.21 of 23
22.22 of 23
23. George Floyd Mural - Third WardSource:Getty 23 of 23
Trump Supporter That Mocked George Floyd Killing Has Been Fired was originally published on wzakcleveland.com