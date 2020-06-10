Today (June 10) is Kenneth Walker’s birthday. He is the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by the Louisville Police Department in Kentucky. The police arrested him for shooting back when he thought someone was intruding in their home.

Black Tony takes the time to wish him a happy birthday and says he’s going to visit him in Kentucky from Georgia…after he gets his passport.

Black Tony Wishes Kenny Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend A Happy Birthday [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com