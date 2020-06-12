An explosion rocked Third Ward Friday morning (June 12) causing debris to fly into neighboring yards, houses and businesses.

The explosion appeared to originate from Bar 5015 around 4:45 AM. The popular establishment had recently undergone renovations and was set to be a key part of Sunday Fundays in the city.

WOW: ABC13's SkyEye is above a bar on Houston's south side that exploded just before 5 a.m. https://t.co/v7OlvO6CEm pic.twitter.com/UvfJKJOkmE — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 12, 2020

No injuries have been reported at this time and authorities said this was possibly a gas explosion and have limited details.

This is a developing story.

Bar 5015 Explodes Near Museum District was originally published on theboxhouston.com

