Bar 5015 Explodes Near Museum District

An explosion rocked Third Ward Friday morning (June 12) causing debris to fly into neighboring yards, houses and businesses.

The explosion appeared to originate from Bar 5015 around 4:45 AM. The popular establishment had recently undergone renovations and was set to be a key part of Sunday Fundays in the city.

No injuries have been reported at this time and authorities said this was possibly a gas explosion and have limited details.

This is a developing story.

