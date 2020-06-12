An explosion rocked Third Ward Friday morning (June 12) causing debris to fly into neighboring yards, houses and businesses.
The explosion appeared to originate from Bar 5015 around 4:45 AM. The popular establishment had recently undergone renovations and was set to be a key part of Sunday Fundays in the city.
No injuries have been reported at this time and authorities said this was possibly a gas explosion and have limited details.
This is a developing story.
Bar 5015 Explodes Near Museum District was originally published on theboxhouston.com
