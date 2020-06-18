Jeff Johnson decided to speak life into black fathers for this upcoming Father’s Day. Black men are facing a pandemic and it’s a tough climate so he spoke some words of inspiration to the men.

He reflects on the recent deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks who were also fathers and how their children are going to go without.

Listen to his message as we gear up to celebrate the holiday.

Jeff Johnson Speaks Life Into Dads In Celebration For Father’s Day [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com