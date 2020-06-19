Once again instead of leading our country Donald Trump has chose to use the realities of the world as a branding tool for himself in real time.

Juneteenth (short for June nineteenth) celebrates the last day of slavery in the United States. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, it wasn’t until Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 that the remaining slaves in Texas and the Confederate South were freed. A day that has been celebrated in the African American communities ever since.

However because Donald Trump never heard of Juneteenth, and instead of being transparent and saying that, according to him, just like he was going to make America great again, he believes he deserves credit for making Juneteenth great because according to Trump nobody had ever heard of it until he mentioned it.

Not so fast…if he really wants to make a change…if he really wants more reasons than ever for all Americans to celebrate Juneteenth…

New Orleans United States Representative say’s look if you really want to make a difference as it pertains to Juneteenth, it starts in the White House, making it a National Holiday.

Take a look at the videos below

Rep. Al Green Goes In On Trump For Taking Credit For Making Juneteenth Famous [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com