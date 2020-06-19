Rep. Al Green Goes In On Trump For Taking Credit For Making Juneteenth Famous [VIDEO]

Once again instead of leading our country Donald Trump has chose to use the realities of the world as a branding tool for himself in real time.
Juneteenth (short for June nineteenth) celebrates the last day of slavery in the United States. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, it wasn’t until Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 that the remaining slaves in Texas and the Confederate South were freed. A day that has been celebrated in the African American communities ever since.
However because Donald Trump never heard of Juneteenth, and instead of being transparent and saying that, according to him, just like he was going to make America great again, he believes he deserves credit for making Juneteenth great because according to Trump nobody had ever heard of it until he mentioned it.
Not so fast…if he really wants to make a change…if he really wants more reasons than ever for all Americans to celebrate Juneteenth…
New Orleans United States Representative say’s look if you really want to make a difference as it pertains to Juneteenth, it starts in the White House, making it a National Holiday.
Take a look at the videos below
Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness
1. "Alright" - Kendrick Lamar1 of 45
2. "Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud" - James Brown2 of 45
3. "The People" - Common3 of 45
4. "Lovely Day" - Bill Withers4 of 45
5. "Live My Life" - The Walls Group5 of 45
6. I’ll Take You There - The Staple Singers6 of 45
7. Get Up Stand Up - Bob Marley7 of 45
8. "Unstoppable" - Koryn Hawthorne8 of 45
9. "Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, Wizkid & SAINt JHN9 of 45
10. "Set Me Free" - Lecrae ft. YK Osiris10 of 45
11. "Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox11 of 45
12. "Melanin" - Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls, LaLa12 of 45
13. "Crooked Smile" - J. Cole13 of 45
14. "Rosa Parks" - Outkast14 of 45
15. "Summertime" - Will Smith15 of 45
16. "Freedom" - Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar16 of 45
17. "Black Woman" - Danielle Brooks17 of 45
18. "Feel the Vibe" - BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak18 of 45
19. "Love Again" - Brandy & Daniel Caesar19 of 45
20. "A Long Walk" - Jill Scott20 of 45
21. "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" - Michael Jackson21 of 45
22. "Keep Ya Head Up" - Tupac22 of 45
23. "Happy" - Ashanti23 of 45
24. "I Want to Thank You" - Alicia Myers24 of 45
25. "Friends" - Whodini25 of 45
26. "Love of My Life" - Erykah Badu ft. Common26 of 45
27. "Brighter Day" - Kirk Franklin27 of 45
28. "Outstanding" - The Gap Band28 of 45
29. "Do It Again" - Disturbing Tha Peace29 of 45
30. "Shackles" - Mary Mary30 of 45
31. "Optimistic" - August Greene ft. Brandy31 of 45
32. "Never Too Much" - Luther Vandross32 of 45
33. "Before I Let Go" - Frankie Beverly And Maze33 of 45
34. "Better" - Hezekiah Walker34 of 45
35. "Steady Love" - India.Arie35 of 45
36. "Talk" - Khalid36 of 45
37. "Wake Up Everybody" - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes37 of 45
38. "Made It" - Teyana Taylor38 of 45
39. "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" - McFadden & Whitehead39 of 45
40. "Family Reunion" - The O'Jays40 of 45
41. "Why Don't We Fall In Love" - Amerie41 of 45
42. "Q.U.E.E.N." - Janelle Monae ft. Erykah Badu42 of 45
43. "Brown Skin" - India.Arie43 of 45
44. "Changing Your Story" - Jekalyn Carr44 of 45
45. "Wobble" - V.I.C.45 of 45
Honoring Juneteenth: 10 Youtube Videos To Binge Watch In Celebration
1.Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 11
2. "Honoring Juneteenth: Our Power in Time" Spoken Word Written And Performed By Alix Philogene2 of 11
3. Tupac Talks Donald Trump & Greed in America3 of 11
4. Obama Discusses Race Relations in the US4 of 11
5. "I'm mad as hell" - Killer Mike's Emotional Speech5 of 11
6. David Banner on Racism: "Blame Yourself"6 of 11
7. Common On The State Of Race Relations In America7 of 11
8. Malcolm X’s Fiery Speech Addressing Police Brutality8 of 11
9. Tupac On Race And Equality9 of 11
10. James Baldwin on the Black Experience in America10 of 11
11. I Have a Dream Speech By Martin Luther King .Jr11 of 11
Never Forget: Black Twitter Celebrates Juneteeth, Reminds White Folks 154 Years Ago Was Not Long Ago
1.1 of 16
2.2 of 16
3.3 of 16
4.4 of 16
5.5 of 16
6.6 of 16
7.7 of 16
8.8 of 16
9.9 of 16
10.10 of 16
11.11 of 16
12.12 of 16
13.13 of 16
14.14 of 16
15.15 of 16
