Once again instead of leading our country Donald Trump has chose to use the realities of the world as a branding tool for himself in real time.

Juneteenth (short for June nineteenth) celebrates the last day of slavery in the United States. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, it wasn’t until Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 that the remaining slaves in Texas and the Confederate South were freed.  A day that has been celebrated in the African American communities ever since.

However because Donald Trump never heard of Juneteenth, and instead of being transparent and saying that, according to him, just like he was going to make America great again, he believes he deserves credit for making Juneteenth great because according to Trump nobody had ever heard of it until he mentioned it.

Not so fast…if he really wants to make a change…if he really wants more reasons than ever for all Americans to celebrate Juneteenth…

New Orleans United States Representative say’s look if you really want to make a difference as it pertains to Juneteenth, it starts in the White House, making it a National Holiday.

Take a look at the videos below

[caption id="attachment_2190357" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Source: KC Burks / Reach Media[/caption] Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words "June" and "nineteenth."  On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. RELATED: Nike Will Recognize Juneteenth As An Official Paid Holiday "The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger's regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance," according to Juneteenth.com.  It's the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.

[caption id="attachment_4904589" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] As we approach another Juneteenth celebration, I'd like to lean on the 2016 words from our forever president, President Barack Obama. Juneteenth is a time to recommit ourselves to the work that remains undone. We remember that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope for tomorrow's light. Today, no matter our race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, we recommit ourselves to working to free modern-day slaves around the world and to honoring in our own time the efforts of those who fought so hard to steer our country truer to our highest ideals. These words ring true and higher than ever after almost four years under Trump's (not so great) America. While many find themselves deterred, this November YOU have a choice to change the downturn of this country and the course of our history.

[caption id="attachment_812014" align="alignnone" width="980"] Source: Kathryn Scott Osler / Getty[/caption] Juneteenth, the annual day that commemorates June 19th, 1865 when Union Army General, Gordon General declared to then slaves they were free from the balcony of the Ashton Villa in Galveston Texas. Today (June 19), Black Twitter is celebrating "Freedom Day" and reminding white folks that 154 years ago is not long ago. Now more than ever, Juneteenth is necessary due in large part to the tangerine menace in the White House and the scary resurgence of White Nationalism that his hateful rhetoric incites. Freedom Day was celebrated by Black slaves, mainly in the south who learned they were freed by Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which was initially issued in January 1863. Now if you are wondering why it took it so long for slaves in Texas to find out, that all had to do with the Civil War and at the time the state was a part of the Confederacy led by white people who just couldn't fathom the idea of doing their own hard labor. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz2ke1a-WiM Slaves did not learn of the Emancipation Proclamation till two months later when the Union Army arrived in Galveston. At the time Lincoln's decree was meaningless until the Civil War was over. Once word spread from Texas on that fateful June day back in 1865, Black people across the south started celebrating the day now known as Juneteenth in 1866. Now while our ancestors wildest dreams of freedom have come to fruition, the United States of America still has a lot of work to do in regards to the treatment of Black people. There has been tremendous progress, but a good portion of white people don't get it, there are monuments that celebrate oppressive Confederacy soldiers, the Confederate flag still flies in some southern states. Just recently Senator Mitch McConnell says he is against Black people getting reparations for being used as slaves and had the audacity to say that President Barack Obama being elected was some form of payment. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1141096840353349632 Yup, we still got a long way to go, but we should use this day every year to remind Caucasians that they do indeed have tremendous amounts of work to do when it comes to atoning for the sins of their forefathers.

