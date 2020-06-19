CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s Assembly And Online March On Washington

The "Digital Justice Gathering" will be live streamed online this weekend.

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against racism will be another demonstration that will also unite tens of thousands of other people across the country. Only this protest — The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering — will be held online, inviting people to log on to the internet and digitally demand justice for low-income and otherwise disenfranchised people in America.

Organized by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, the Moral March on Washington describes itself as “fighting to save our nation’s soul from the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, militarism and a war economy, ecological devastation, and a distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. Somebody’s hurting our people. It’s gone on far too long, and we won’t be silent anymore.”

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering is scheduled to be live streamed online Saturday at both 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and then again on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to visit the website for the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering and enter register as part of a collective pledge to demand elected officials work to find solutions to issues such as “the evils of systemic racism, poverty, the war economy and militarism, ecological devastation and the nation’s distorted morality.”

The timely online gathering coincided with the nation’s Juneteenth celebrations, but not by design. Organizers for the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering said they chose this weekend because of the urgency posed by the coronavirus pandemic and “deepened by the failures of our elected leaders and the threat of economic collapse.”

The Rev. William J. Barber in 2018 stepped down as the state president of the NAACP‘s North Carolina chapter to revive Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Poor People’s Campaign.

“What we’re doing is called a Poor People’s Campaign national call for moral revival. Dr. King in ’68 said that we needed a revolution of values when it came to racism, poverty, and militarism,” Barber told NewsOne at the time. “We are saying today we need a revival when it comes to the issues of systemic racism that are still very real, this issue of systemic poverty, the war economy, and national morality.”

Learn more about the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering by clicking here.

SEE ALSO:

Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today

Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s Assembly And Online March On Washington  was originally published on newsone.com

poor people's assembly

Lifestyle
Latest
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…
 3 hours ago
06.19.20
Close