Tiana Major9 Talks ‘Collide,’ Skincare Routine, Her Major9 Series & More!

Brit Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Tiana Major9 checks in from the UK!

The rising singer breaks down her influences with KG Smooth to breakdown her influences from the likes of Gregory Porter, how her EarthGang collaboration “Collide” came to be, if she was a fan of ‘Queen & Slim,’ how she’s been maintaining life during quarantine, the temperature in London with the protests in the name of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, her skincare routine being spotlighted by Marie Claire & her Major9 series & more!

