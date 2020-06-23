CLOSE
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Protecting Black Women [VIDEO]

Jeff Johnson is back with three things you know. After multiple videos surface of black women being abused by black men, Jeff Johnson explains how men need to take more initiative when protecting women.

Along with that, he speaks about voting and how to promote a healthy co-parenting situation.  Listen to the clip above on how to make changes to the men in your household.

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Protecting Black Women [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

