CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

FBI Say’s NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Was Not Target of Hate Crime

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

George Floyd’s unjustified death playing out in real time changed a lot of peoples views on systemic racism even the sport that was viewed as the ‘Good Ole Boy’s’ sport banned the flying of the rebel flag at their events although someone took umbrage with decision to take away the fans right to fly the flag and quit NASCAR is held fast to their stance of change as well as making a commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.  Then Sunday happened.

On Sunday a noose was found hanging above NASCAR’s lone man of color, Bubba Wallace’s car that was stored in a secured garage.  On Monday NASCAR shocked the world when every driver and pit crew member walked in solidarity while escorting #43, Bubba Wallace, to the starting line showing that any hate crime especially against their own would not be tolerated.

The Breaking news of today is the FBI assisted NASCAR with an investigation into how and who placed the noose above Bubba Wallace’s car and the conclusion was that the alleged noose had been their since 2019, saying that the garage pull down rope was tied similar to a noose and was their long before Bubba Wallace and crew arrived at the Talladega Superspeedway garage.

“As a result of further investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it was found that the item was not directed towards Wallace or members of the team. No member of Richard Petty Motorsports nor Wallace had any involvement with the presence of the rope.”

Take a look at the video below

Atlanta Says Goodbye To Rayshard Brooks With Funeral At Martin Luther King’s Church

4 photos Launch gallery

Atlanta Says Goodbye To Rayshard Brooks With Funeral At Martin Luther King’s Church

Continue reading Atlanta Says Goodbye To Rayshard Brooks With Funeral At Martin Luther King’s Church

Atlanta Says Goodbye To Rayshard Brooks With Funeral At Martin Luther King’s Church

[caption id="attachment_3964410" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] The private funeral for Rayshard Brooks was scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta at the historic church where The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. Brooks, who was killed after being shot in the back by a police officer earlier this month, will be laid to rest following the private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church. https://twitter.com/w_vernita/status/1275132541301927940?s=20 The funeral comes nearly two weeks after Brooks’ high-profile killing in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, where the 27-year-old was found sleeping in a drive-thru lane. After police say he failed a field sobriety test, Brooks fled as he was being handcuffed for a nonviolent criminal allegation on the night of June 12. As Brooks was running away, now-fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe not only took aim and fired at Brooks back but he also allegedly rejoiced by saying “I got him!” before waking over and kicking Brooks’ body. [caption id="attachment_3964409" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CURTIS COMPTON / Getty[/caption] “Rayshard Brooks wasn’t just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people,” Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, is expected to say during the funeral, according to a report by the Associated Press. “A system that doesn’t give ordinary people who’ve made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption.” Rolfe was hit with 11 criminal charges, including felony murder, for his role in Brooks’ shooting. The other cop, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault (and two other felonies) for allegedly stepping on Brooks’ shoulder. The funeral comes one day after Ebenezer Baptist Church hosted a public viewing where hundreds came to pay their respects. [caption id="attachment_3964412" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Joe Raedle / Getty[/caption] Brooks’ police killing came in the middle of nationwide protests against racism, police violence and the often deadly combination of the two. Individuals and organizations have been rallying around his loved ones as they mourn his loss and seek justice. That includes entrepreneur Aisha “Pinky” Cole —founder of the Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan—who teamed up with Clark Atlanta University for the creation of a scholarship fund for Brooks’ four children. [caption id="attachment_3964408" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Joe Raedle / Getty[/caption] The fund—which will provide over $600,000 to help Brooks’ three daughters and son—will cover the costs of tuition and room and board. Cole—who has continually used her business as a vessel to drive community impact—says she was compelled to help Brooks’ loved ones after witnessing the pain they endured following his murder. “When you lose someone so close to you, there is a level of momentum that is lost because a piece of you is gone,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I saw Rayshard’s wife Tomika’s pain, and my heart led me to want to help her and her children … I wanted to remind her that it takes a village and we are a part of her village.” Cole is an alumna of Clark Atlanta University. Brooks’ funeral is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available. SEE ALSO: Bodycam And Dashcam Footage Of Rayshard Brooks’ Killing Released As Atlanta Burns Wendy’s Down Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of Police Disrespecting Victims After Shootings [ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3440564" overlay="true"]

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

FBI Say’s NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Was Not Target of Hate Crime  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Lifestyle
Latest
FBI Say’s NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Was Not Target…
 20 hours ago
06.24.20
Close