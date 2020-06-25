Ohio Democratic Senator Tina Maharath broke down in session today while having discussions about racism. This session was being held to further discuss the proposal to declare racism a public health crisis.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Senator Maharath fears that sending her child back to school will lead to racism due to President Trump continuing to refer to COVID-19 as “kung-flu” or the “Chinese Virus”. Senator Maharath is Ohio’s first Asian American lawmaker and serves the 3rd district.
Senator Maharath was attending an Ohio Senate Health Committee meeting and listening to guests sharing how racism has impacted their lives. Senator Maharath was taken back by the stories shared saying, “My son is 8 years old, He’s about to go to school and probably have the same thing that happened to you. It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart to know that they’re telling us to go back to China. They’re telling us this is a Chinese virus.” Senator Maharath also shared some of her feelings on Twitter
After her tweet Senator Maharath started to receive many tweets of support.
President Trump continues to stand behind his racist language as he blames China for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Latest:
- Camille Cosby Gives Her Thoughts on The #MeToo Movement
- Beverly Johnson Creates New ‘Rule’ To Increase Diversity In Fashion Mags
- Ohio Senator Breaks Down During Session Due to Racism
- Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was Originally A Slave Plantation
- John P. Kee Reveals He Was Shot at By Racists Brandishing Flag [Exclusive Video]
- News You Can’t Use: Here Are News Reports From The Future, Year 2045 [WATCH]
- Eva’s Corner: Don’t Lose Yourself In Your Relationship! [WATCH]
- NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters Will Be Named After Mary W. Jackson
- Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima “The American Dream”
- 3 North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Remarks Accidentally Captured On Video
Ohio Senator Breaks Down During Session Due to Racism was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com