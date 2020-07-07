Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves playing with a noose made out of food on Snapchat.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The noose was made from bread dough that was intended for customers sandwiches. The employees can be seen in the video with the noose tied around their necks, laughing with a ‘Happy 4th of July’ filter/graphic on the bottom. The video immediately went viral with customers vowing to never buy from Jimmy John’s again.
Jimmy John’s issued a statement via Twitter and fired the employees.
The Latest:
- Shirley Caesar Talks About Finding Good Amid COVID-19, Overcoming Racism
- Will It Work? CAREN Act Is Introduced As Viral ‘Karen’ Videos Surge
- Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be Charged With Filing A False Police Report
- Kanye West Explains Why He’s Running For President, Being Off Trump & Wants The Wakanda Model For The White House
- Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From Coronavirus Than Women
- Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These Hoodlums Out’ After Daughter’s Shooting
- Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food
- Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive After Being Shot, But Police Didn’t Offer Aid
- Jeff Johnson On How White Supremacy Impacts The Community and How To Fight It [WATCH]
- Counselor Yunetta Spring On How To Deal With PTSD After Traumatic Events [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com