Snoh Aalegra Shares Video For “Dying 4 Your Love” [WATCH]

Let it be said that missing Snoh Aalegra‘s tour was one of the biggest letdowns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Swedish singer has been giving guest vocals to the likes of Pharrell, dvsn and 6LACK recently and on her new song, “Dying 4 Your Love,” she’s creating that kind of music that makes you want to send a certain text to someone whom you have zero business texting.

Watch the video up top, imagine that Snoh is singing to you and feel free to wonder if we’re going to get a follow-up to Ugh… Those Feels Again in the near future.

