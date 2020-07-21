CLOSE
Man Who Stabbed BART Rider Nia Wilson Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

The resounding call of #SayHerName attributed to the deaths of Black women at the hands of violence. Nia Wilson’s fatal stabbing on July 22, 2018, was a disturbing look into the way Black women are often mistreated and thrown away at the hands of others who devalue them on a continuous basis, sometimes at the cost of their life.

Wilson, 18, was killed while riding the BART train in the Bay area with her two sisters, Letifah and Tayisha, when John Lee Cowell pulled a knife out and stabbed her multiple times. Letifah also suffered injuries in the attack. 

Wilson’s killer, a white man named John Lee Cowell, 29, was sentenced to two life prison sentences without the possibility of parole during a virtual hearing on Friday, according to The Mercury News.

“The horrific killing of Nia Wilson and the assault on her sister will haunt her family, loved ones, and our community forever,” the court stated. “Mr. Cowell will now serve the remainder of his life in prison. It is my hope that Nia’s family feels that justice was served and can continue on the path of healing.

Cowell was found guilty in the case in March.

After Cowell’s identity was revealed, the conversation around the manner of her death spurred accusations of a hate crime and several celebrities began to use their platforms to advocate for justice.

His attorneys argued that he is mentally unwell after being diagnosed with schizophrenia, and was experiencing a breakdown when he murdered Wilson.

However, the prosecutor argued that Cowell made racial statements during the incident, claiming that he was punched by a Black woman prior to Wilson’s stabbing. Many of Wilson’s supporters feel Cowell is using his whiteness and his mental health to evade responsibility in the attack.

“You stole my baby sister from her loving family because of your hatred toward black African-American women,” Letifah Wilson, Nia’s sister said to Cowell on Friday.

“I did want death penalty for him, but he wouldn’t suffer enough as we do,” Tashiya said. “We suffer through this literally every day that we wake up, go to sleep at night.”

“She had so many big plans that were cut short. … Her body may be gone but her spirit will live forever,” said Nia Wilson’s cousin, Candice Hoyes. 

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

[caption id="attachment_3153320" align="aligncenter" width="830"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Even before now-fired police officer Derrick Chauvin rammed his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes killing him, too many pockets of this country have always felt on fire. But something about now is different. Perhaps it’s been a culmination of things: a coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans in the past few months, and a president—whose racist and inflammatory language, and inability to acknowledge science—has put every last American in danger. Or perhaps, it’s the time being isolated and bored, coupled with the incessant ability to be on social media that allows you to absorb and internalize every last ounce of news and injustice. But Floyd’s death has unleashed Black people’s collective rage that has been pent up for centuries. For the first time, white America, whether it’s performative allyship or a genuine reawakening, can no longer ignore the blaze around them—not on our watch, not today. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This is a time of reckoning. But while things seem to be changing, the one constant that hasn’t is the ability to somehow push Black women are killed by the hands of the police out of the narrative of this movement. While Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are often on the tongues of those in the streets, the question has to be asked: What about Breonna Taylor? Ain’t she a victim, too? [caption id="attachment_3153324" align="aligncenter" width="794"] Source: Brandon Bell / Getty[/caption] Taylor, who would have turned 27 on June 5, was killed in March when Louisville Metro Police stormed into her house and fatally shot her. Taylor’s boyfriend claims that the police never announced themselves, causing the EMT worker to grab her gun, which had a license for, and fire a warning shot that struck one of the officers in the leg. That’s when they shot and killed her. Some three months later, those involved in her shooting, Officer Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, have not been fired or charged with Taylor’s death. Yet, Taylor’s story continues to get drowned out of the Black Lives Matter protests and the narrative around who is impacted by police violence. But today with the help of the organization Until Freedom, Black female celebs are doing their part to correct that. Cardi B, Kerry Washington, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and others, have used their social media accounts to share the video, “Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?” as a way to raise awareness and call for the arrest and job termination of those involved. Take a look below and never forget to #SayHerName:  

