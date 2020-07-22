It’s been a minute but everybody’s favorite grandma, Bernice Jenkins is back with the Church Announcements.

Due to the coronavirus, the church’s building fund is low, do the paster is looking for a certain type of person to cut the grass. 2020 sports within the church are also canceled because some members passed away at basketball practice.

Don’t miss the rest of the church announcements because there’s so much to catch up on!

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Coronavirus Is Affecting The Church [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com