7 Black Lifestyle Products You Need to Shop This Week

Here at Hello Beautiful, we find joy in giving Black brands a platform to expand their clientele and build their business. And while we always show our Black beauty creatives some love, it’s only right that we put our favorite Black-owned lifestyle brands on your radar. That’s rigtht, we’re bringing you some of the best lifestyle brands to shop.

With that being said, if you’re searching for feminine products, body care finds, wellness picks, and anything in between, these lifestyle brands have all that you need. Grab your credit card and prepare to shop until you drop!

1. BEAUTIFULLY BAMBOO

Ready to enhance your beauty from the inside out? Beautifully Bamboo is here to help. By drinking the Silicia Rich Bamboo Tea- Hair, Skin, and Nails ($14.50, Beautifullybamboo.com) this mineral and antioxidant-rich tea works to thicken hair, reduce shedding, clear skin and strong nails. All you have to do is drink a cup a day to improve the look and feel of your hair, nails, and skin.

2. URBAN HYDRATION

If you can’t seem to find the right body cream to soothe your dry skin, Urban Hydration has the answer. The Dry & Eczema Prone Moisture-Locking Body Lotion ($11.99, Urbanhydration.com) is formulated with castor oil and shea butter to protect, moisturize and fend off signs of aging. We also love that every product you buy from UH, they donate a gallon of water to communities around the world.

3. KABAKI TEA

Not in the mood to drink hot teas when you’re sick? Consider switching things up with Kabaki Teas (6 for $19.75, Kabakiteas.com). Made with purple tea from Kenya, this beverage provides you with powerful antioxidants that help to improve your overall health.

4. THE RESTROOM KIT

If you’re one of those people that struggle to use public restrooms or just take their cleanliness to the next level, The Restroom Kit(3 packs for $11, therestroomkit.com) is just what you need. Complete with a patented oversized seat cover with a rear pocket to support stability and alignment, one yard of 3ply toilet paper, a hand wipe, and a flushable wipe, this kit will come in handy.

5. MAKTUB STUDIO CANDLES

Want to fill your home with the most luscious and captivating scents? Maktub Studio Candles is where it’s at. Each candle from the line is hand-mixed and made with gluten-free and vegan ingredients. And with offerings that burn for 50+ hours, you’re guaranteed to get more bang for your buck.

6. AYA PAPER CO.

If you have a deep affinity for stylish stationary, Aya Paper Co will get you together. Blending her advocacy with environmental justice and paying homage to the African American community, founder Savonne Anderson is decided to make her brand a reality. Featuring trendy stationary and candles, you can be sure that you’re helping the environment with every purchase.

7. THE HONEY POT

Calling all ladies! It’s important to keep your feminine health in check. And thanks to The Honey Pot, you have your choice of feminine-friendly products that will make taking care of your health that much easier.

DON’T MISS:

10 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Need to Shop

9 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need This Summer

Nooooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands Aren’t Black-Owned

7 Black Lifestyle Products You Need to Shop This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.1: