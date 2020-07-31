[LISTEN TO WIN] Enter Our Sunshine State Sounder Sweepstakes To Win A Vacation To Sandestin Beach!

You could win a Florida vacation, valid until Summer 2022!

VISIT FLORIDA is providing one vacation package to Sandestin Beach for the Sunshine State Sounder Sweepstakes.

The vacation package includes:

• Five (5) consecutive (quad-occupancy) night stay at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa including one day beach chair set up

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is located on the sugar-white sands and emerald-green waters of Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast near Destin in South Walton, FL.

Aside from its stunning location, Northwest Florida’s full-service beachfront resort hotel boasts immaculate accommodations with plenty of living space, secluded balconies, and outdoor seating; junior deluxe suites feature bunk beds, media center, one king or two double beds plus a sleeper sofa.

Additional amenities include ample award-winning meeting space; a world-class spa and state-of-the-art fitness center; six separate on-site dining venues, including the Emerald Coast’s only AAA Four-Diamond steakhouse; abundant resort recreation options; access to championship golf courses, and close proximity to four state parks, 15 dune lakes and Point Washington State Forest.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is part of Hilton’s CleanStay initiative, following guidelines and protocols established to maintain superior hygiene practices for the health and well-being of resort guests and employees.

A place where moments become memories that last a lifetime, there is only one Hilton Sandestin Beach.

• Four (4) admission tickets aboard the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise

• Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida

• A full-size rental vehicle for six (6) consecutive days

• A $1,000 gift card

Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of all prizes is $5,885.50.

In the Sunshine State, you can relieve stress, reconnect with one another, and make family memories that will last a lifetime.

With plenty of amazing outdoor activities, including 825 miles of beaches, in Florida there’s something every member of the family can get excited about.

Can’t travel this summer? No worries, the package is valid until August of 2022.

http://www.visitflorida.com/family?cid+MC_mpb_pm_mcr

@VISITFLORIDA

