Coronavirus Updates: Obesity Could Increase Your Risk Of Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO

For everyone relaxing and gaining quarantine weight, it may finally be time to put down the snacks.

Dr. Collier reports that excess weight could increase your risk at coronavirus. People with the virus that have a BMI between 35 and 40 risks of death increases by 40% and those with a BMI over 40 the risk of death increase by 90%.

If you catch the infection, the public health department suggests trying diets and maintaining a healthy weight.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s tips on how to lower your risk.

