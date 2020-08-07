CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony [WATCH]

Lala Anthony graced the cover of Essence magazine and she opened up about many different topics like climbing in her career and co-parenting with Carmelo Anthony.

She discussed that she and her husband have put aside their differences to raise their 13-year-old son Kiyan together.  The show discusses how their families co-parented and when is the perfect time to tell a child about their biological parents.

Lala Anthony has not been playing any games with this social distancing! The Anthony’s have been doing a great job practicing social distance and having fun as well. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Lala chose to bring the all white out and show us hows she’s living while striking a sexy pose. Although we all cannot go outside (unless it is urgent) that didn’t stop Lala from celebrating her niece’s birthday via FaceTime! Check out a recap of Lala’s quarantine lifestyle.

