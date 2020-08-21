Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory called in today to talk about how her organization, Until Freedom, partnered with Oprah Winfrey in Louisville, KY in the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Additionally, Until Freedom will hold a 4-day “BreonnaCon” on August 22-25 in Louisville as a “community convention” in Breonna Taylor’s honor. Listen up top!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Tamika Mallory Discusses Partnering With Oprah In The Fight For Justice For Breonna Taylor was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Majic 102.1: