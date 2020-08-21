After trolls kept trolling, Megan Thee Stallion decided to confirm that Tory Lanez indeed shot her last month. She shared in her live that she was tired of people lying, and suggests that Lanez’s team is plotting false narratives about what really happened. Listen to the clip to hear what Megan had to say about Tory, his team, and people who think she’s lying.

Also, we’re trying to figure out if Jay-Z is a petty king or just competitive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s What Megan Said On Instagram Live + Is Jay-Z Hating On Nas? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com