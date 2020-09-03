The Black community has had a long negative history with the census, but Jeff Johnson explains why it’s important to fill out the 2020 Census.

He shares that the census is so important because it controls the funding for communities dealing with education, healthcare, new developments, and more. He assures you that the census does not report anything to anyone, just to count the population.

Listen to all the details in the video.

Be sure to fill out your census information at 2020census.gov before September 30.

Jeff Johnson Reveals The Importance Of The 2020 Census [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com