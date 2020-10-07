Will Smith Shares Origins Of His Classic Entanglement Crying Face Meme

Even though 2020 has largely been a mess there have been some moments that have provided the masses endless joy. One image from Will Smith this summer has unintentionally grown into a pop culture phenomenon.

Spotted on TMZ, Smith has added another honor to his already impressive trophy case. This week he and his family were given the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award for their “longstanding contributions to the world.”

As COVID-19 continues to stick around, the Smith clan accepted the nod from the comforts of their home. The video finds each member detailing their favorite Robin Williams movie. Will’s feedback is far from your normal acceptance speech as he touched on the infamous meme of him from the Red Table Talk episode where Jada revealed her entanglement with August Alsina.

His explanation might need more people though. “I think because I drink so much coffee, I get dehydrated, and it makes my eyes water. I know people think I’m crying all the time” Smith explained. He would then go on to detail that the timing of the shoot didn’t help either.

“It was midnight. We were shooting at midnight ‘cause we were trying to rush to go to the airport in the morning,” Smith added. Jada chimed in and revealed she wanted to reshoot it but they did not. “That’s what I said, I said reshoot but it played out. Everybody’s like ‘poor Will,’” his wife said.

You can see the acceptance speech and entanglement talk below.

