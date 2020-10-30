Legendary film director Spike Lee went off on celebrities who are in support of Donald Trump. Lee says Agent Orange, as he calls him, is struggling with the black vote and is using popular celebrities as puppets in hopes to get more black voters.
The filmmaker drops some history lessons to make that connection of why your vote matters and what can happen if citizens don’t use their right to vote.
Outside of politics, he remembers his last moments with Chadwick Boseman and whether there will be a return of Mars Blackmon.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Then & Now: The Cast Of Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (PHOTOS)
Then & Now: The Cast Of Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (PHOTOS)
1. TroySource: 1 of 25
2. Zelda HarrisSource: 2 of 25
3. MinnieSource: 3 of 25
4. Tiasha ReyesSource: 4 of 25
5. Troy’s Cousin ViolaSource: 5 of 25
6. Patriece NelsonSource: 6 of 25
7. Carolyn CarmichaelSource: 7 of 25
8. Alfre WoodardSource: 8 of 25
9. Tommy LalaSource: 9 of 25
10. Jose ZunigaSource: 10 of 25
11. The Bodega WomanSource: 11 of 25
12. RuPaulSource: 12 of 25
13. VicSource: 13 of 25
14. Isaiah WashingtonSource: 14 of 25
15. Tony Two EyesSource: 15 of 25
16. David Patrick KellySource: 16 of 25
17. JosephSource: 17 of 25
18. Tse-Mach WashingtonSource: 18 of 25
19. NateSource: 19 of 25
20. Christopher KnowingsSource: 20 of 25
21. WendellSource: 21 of 25
22. Sharif RashedSource: 22 of 25
23. “Clinton” Played By Carlton WilliamsSource: 23 of 25
24. Woody Carmichael & His Daughter TroySource: 24 of 25
25. Delroy LindoSource: 25 of 25
“It’s Going To Be A Thriller” Spike Lee Speaks About The Future If Donald Trump Serves Another 4 Years [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com