FBI Is Investigating Joe Biden’s Bus Getting Hemmed Up In Texas [VIDEO]

The stars at night are big and bright (clap, clap, clap, clap) Deep in the heart of Texas…and so is some rogue Trump supporters, but the FBI is about to get them together after they decided to surround the former Vice Presidents campaign bus and allegedly run them off the road. Well they are going to allegedly investigate the incident.

Friday as Joe Biden’s campaign bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin as part of a push to urge Biden supporters to cast their ballots on the state’s last day of early voting when some folks allegedly in about 100 vehicles that were part of a “Trump Train” began yelling profanities, obscenities, then blockaded the entire Biden entourage, while attempting to slow down the bus and run it off the road. Scared Biden campaign staff eventually called 911.

Vice President Joe Biden nor Senator Kamala Harris were on the bus.

President Donald Trump that the incident was acceptable tweeting a video of the bus being surrounded thanking Texas for the love, then later on at a campaign rally he claimed his supporters were “protecting” the bus.

“But it is something, did you see the way our people they … you know they were protecting his bus yesterday, because they’re nice,”

Isn’t that what you would call voter intimidation? #IJS

Take a took at Trumps tweet and the video below.

I LOVE TEXAS! pic.twitter.com/EP7P3AvE8L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020 A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis 24 photos Launch gallery A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis 1. Black Lives Matter Plaza - Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at Mass Meeting in Nashville Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Civil Rights Leaders Pay Bond Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Opposition to Coleman's Nomination Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Civil Rights Marchers Cross Edmund Petus Bridge Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. John Lewis Mug Shot Source:Getty 6 of 24 7. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Addresses Tulane University Graduates At Commencement 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. NHL: FEB 26 Senators at Capitals Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. March Leaders With JFK In Oval Office Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. John Lewis Speaking Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-OBAMA-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of Freedom Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. LBJ Civil Rights Summit Day 3 Austin TX Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Clinton Watch Party Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

FBI Is Investigating Joe Biden’s Bus Getting Hemmed Up In Texas [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com