As you have probably heard by now, TODAY is Election Day in the United States and here in Houston, several school districts have announced they will be closed for Election Day to allow teachers (and eligible students) time to exercise their right to vote.

See the full list of closures below.

Houston Independent School District

Aldine Independent School District

Alief Independent School District

Clear Creek Independent School District

Pasadena Independent School District

Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District – remote learning since many campuses are polling centers

Galena Park Independent School District

Humble Independent School District

Klien Independent School District

Montgomery Independent School District

Spring Independent School District

Spring Branch Independent School District – Virtual learning day

Tomball Independent School District

Waller Independent School District

Polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM in Texas on Election Day. In Harris County, drive-thru polling is available at the Toyota Center only.

TEXT ROLL TO 24042 FOR A DIRECT LINK TO GET A RIDE TO YOUR POLLING LOCATION!

SCHOOL CLOSURES: List Of Houston-Area School Districts Closed On Election Day was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: