CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Hot Spot: People Call Out Van Jones For Mistaking Mary J. Blige Song For Beyonce’ [WATCH]

After commentating on the election for four days straight, Van Jones couldn’t hold his emotions back.  After Biden’s victory, the CNN host spoke about how he felt about the chosen president-elect.  He remembered George Floyd and spoke about black lives in the current state of the country.

Things went left for him when he mentioned that vice president-elect Kamala Harris walked out to a Beyonce’ song when in actuality it was a Mary J. Blige song.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

After a grueling week that had millions around the world patiently (and impatiently) waiting by their TV screens for election results, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! With the win, Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, first woman, and first South Asian vice president. When the news broke, people took to social media to express their feelings about the election including celebrities like Kerry Washington, Lizzo, and D.L. Hughley. Here are some of their reactions below: SEE ALSO: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation: “While I May Be The First Woman In This Office, I Will Not Be The Last!” HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: People Call Out Van Jones For Mistaking Mary J. Blige Song For Beyonce’ [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Hot Spot: People Call Out Van Jones For…
 1 week ago
11.09.20
Close