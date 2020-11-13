CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Barack Obama Goes In On Trump, Republicans and The GOP “A Dangerous Path” [VIDEO]

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

2020 has proven to be a historic slippery slope for American with the pandemic, social unrest, Trump’s refusal to concede Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential Election and the list goes on and on but unfortunately the path the U.S. is on can get dangerously more slippery according to former President Barack Obama.

Barack Obama in an interview with the people that Donald Trump got up and walked out on, ’60 Minutes’, the former President had much to say about Donald Trump accusations of voter fraud and Republicans going along with him clearly taking a shot at our democracy.  As a matter of fact Barack Obama say’s what they are doing is putting America on a dangerous path.

Take a look at the video below

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS]

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2313777" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty[/caption] On this day (November 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was birthed at Butler University in Indianapolis. Their mission? To “enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service, civil, and social action. Our goal is to achieve greater progress in the areas of education, health awareness, and leadership development.”  SEE ALSO: Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS] Take a look at 9 celebrity members of Sigma Gamma Rho below… HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Barack Obama Goes In On Trump, Republicans and The GOP “A Dangerous Path” [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Barack Obama Goes In On Trump, Republicans and…
 4 days ago
11.13.20
Close