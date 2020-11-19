Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials Are Returning to Broadcast TV!

After seeing “Its the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” being reduced on streaming only this year, Apple TV+ has decided to help bring the other two major holiday specials involving the Peanuts gang back to free over-the-air television, while also airing on its on-demand service at the same time.

PBS is teaming up with Apple TV+ to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” in November and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in December. It is part of a new partnership between the two entertainment outlets that was announced on Nov. 18.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air this Sunday, Nov. 22, on PBS and PBS KIDS at 7:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. CT). “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 13 at the same time.

The two specials are also available to stream on Apple TV+.

