Florida Cops Defend Killing ‘Terrified’ Teens As Dashcam Video Shows ‘No Threat’

The Florida police officers who killed two Black teenagers in a hail of bullets shot at the car they were driving in last week are defending the shooting despite dashcam footage that suggests the officers didn’t need to resort to lethal force.
Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer who is representing the families of Sincere Pierce, 18, and A.J. Crooms, 16, said the video shows the teenagers “posed no threat.” But the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the teens were being pulled over about “a possible stolen car” before the teens tried to flee, which “forced” an officer to open fire. The department pointed to the video as proof of its claims.
The dashcam video from the scene shows at least one officer repeating orders for them to exit the vehicle, but it was unclear if the teenagers heard him.
Crump suggested that Pierce and Crooms may have panicked and tried to drive away. When they did, multiple shots were fired at the vehicle at close range, killing both teens in Cocoa, a coastal city about 46 miles southeast of Orlando. The deadly encounter unfolded in less than one minute.
The teens’ family have said the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t given them any information about the shooting, Florida Today reported. A press release about the shooting issued by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the teens “fled from an attempted traffic stop,” but the dashcam video doesn’t suggest they tried to flee until split seconds before an officer opened fire at the car.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released an edited and incomplete dashcam video of the shooting on its Facebook page. Please exercise discretion when viewing as the brief footage is graphic.
Crump described Crooms and Pierce as “terrified” when they “drove around deputies who approached the vehicle with guns drawn.” He encouraged people to “Believe your own eyes” when watching the video of the shooting.
“Claiming that this deputy discharged 10 shots to get himself out of harm’s way is a clear attempt to justify the killing of these teens. If anything, the deputy appears to have moved closer to the vehicle to get a better shot,” Crump said in part of a statement emailed to NewsOne. “The video shows that the deputy continued to fire shots into the side of the vehicle as it was passing him, after he was out of harm’s way. This disturbing incident, which cost the lives of two Black teens, again documents the dangers of driving or even riding while Black — since the deputy also shot into the backseat, killing a passenger.”
There was no announcement from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office about whether the car the teens were in was actually stolen or if there were any weapons recovered from the car.
Noting that the dashcam video may have been edited to fit the police narrative, Crump appealed to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to release the raw footage and asked “anyone with additional video evidence, including neighbors with home surveillance cams, to come forward so that we can have a clearer picture of the facts in this case.”
The episode in Coca was reminiscent of another “driving while Black” police shooting in suburban Chicago last month when an unarmed Black teen was killed and his girlfriend wounded following a questionable encounter under suspicious circumstances. In that instance, Marcellis Stinnette, 19, died in the shooting in the Illinois city of Waukegan that police claimed only happened because the car he was a passenger in reversed toward the officer who shot them. However, witnesses said the police officer hit them with his car before he opened fire.
88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Deon Kay
1 of 88
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
2. Daniel Prude
2 of 88
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
3. Damian Daniels
3 of 88
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
4. Dijon Kizzee
4 of 88
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
5. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 5 of 88
6. David McAtee
6 of 88
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
7. Natosha “Tony” McDade7 of 88
8. George Floyd
8 of 88
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
9. Yassin Mohamed
9 of 88
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
10. Finan H. Berhe
10 of 88
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— Bishop Jerome McCorry (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
11. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 11 of 88
12. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 12 of 88
13. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 13 of 88
14. Terrance Franklin
14 of 88
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
15. Miles HallSource:KRON4 15 of 88
16. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 16 of 88
17. William Green
17 of 88
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
18. Samuel David Mallard, 19
18 of 88
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
19. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 19 of 88
20. De’von Bailey, 19
20 of 88
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
21. Christopher Whitfield, 31
21 of 88
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
22. Anthony Hill, 26
22 of 88
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
23. De'Von Bailey, 1923 of 88
24. Eric Logan, 54
24 of 88
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
25. Jamarion Robinson, 26
25 of 88
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
26. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
26 of 88
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
27. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
27 of 88
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
28. Ryan Twyman, 24
28 of 88
29. Brandon Webber, 20
29 of 88
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
30. Jimmy Atchison, 21
30 of 88
31. Willie McCoy, 20
31 of 88
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
32. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2132 of 88
33. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
33 of 88
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
34. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 34 of 88
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
35. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 35 of 88
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
36. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 36 of 88
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
37. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 37 of 88
38. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 38 of 88
39. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 39 of 88
40. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 40 of 88
41. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 41 of 88
42. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 42 of 88
43. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 43 of 88
44. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 44 of 88
45. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 45 of 88
46. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 46 of 88
47. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 47 of 88
48. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 48 of 88
49. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 49 of 88
50. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 50 of 88
51. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 51 of 88
52. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 52 of 88
53. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 53 of 88
54. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 54 of 88
55. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 55 of 88
56. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 56 of 88
57. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 57 of 88
58. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 58 of 88
59. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 59 of 88
60. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 60 of 88
61. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 61 of 88
62. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 62 of 88
63. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 63 of 88
64. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 64 of 88
65. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 65 of 88
66. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 66 of 88
67. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 67 of 88
68. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 68 of 88
69. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 69 of 88
70. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 70 of 88
71. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 71 of 88
72. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 72 of 88
73. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 73 of 88
74. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 74 of 88
75. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 75 of 88
76. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 76 of 88
77. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 77 of 88
78. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 78 of 88
79. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 79 of 88
80. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 80 of 88
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
81. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 81 of 88
82. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 82 of 88
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
83. Patrick Harmon, 50
83 of 88
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
84. Jonathan Hart, 21
84 of 88
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
85. Maurice Granton, 24
85 of 88
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
86. Julius Johnson, 23
86 of 88
87. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 87 of 88
88. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 88 of 88
Florida Cops Defend Killing ‘Terrified’ Teens As Dashcam Video Shows ‘No Threat’ was originally published on newsone.com