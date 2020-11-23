CLOSE
Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health And Human Services

The calls for President-elect Joe Biden to nominate a Black person for the cabinet post have grown louder, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services could prove vital in changing the tide of distrust between Black communities who have historically experienced health disparities due to 400 years of systemic racism.

The calls for President-elect Joe Biden to nominate a Black person for the cabinet post have grown louder, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden says that he’s committed to picking cabinet members who reflect a diverse America, but will he again listen like he did when it was expressed to him the importance of nominating a Black woman as vice president?

The transition from a Trump administration to Biden’s has become increasingly muddled because of Trump’s unwillingness to concede. Still, Biden forged forward to announce several cabinet members who will take office in January.

According to NBC News, several high-profile BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) candidates with experience in the medical industry have been touted as potential picks. They include New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Latinx former member of Congress and secretary of health; California Rep. Raul Ruiz, a Democrat and former physician and emergency room doctor who is also Latinx; California Rep. Karen Bass, the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and a former physician assistant who is Black; and Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general who migrated from India and serves as a top adviser to Biden.

As you can see from that list, only one person is Black.

However, other non-BIPOC contenders remain under consideration, including Mandy Cohen, a former physician who served as Secretary of North Carolina’s Health and Human Services Department as well as the chief operating officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the Obama administration, and David Kessler, a physician and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Adminstration.

One of the most glaring topics permeating the consciousness of Black communities is COVID-19 and the Trump administration’s mishandling of the virus at all levels, further descending the country into a two-fold crisis of health and economic proportions. COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death for Black people in America, according to the Brookings Institution.

The Department of Health and Human Services should play a vital role in reversing the distrust between Black and communities of color in America. And nominating a Black person to lead the department could help jumpstart a path of reversal. Especially with the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, an additional topic of skepticism among Black communities.

From the founding practices of gynecology and obstetrics to the Tuskegee experiment to the horrific exploitation of Henrietta Lacks‘ cells, there exists very good reason. In today’s society, we know that doctors believe Black patients can withstand more pain, Black women are more prone to die post-childbirth and Black babies are more likely to die in the hands of white doctors than Black doctors. Not to mention the silent and obtuse killers in Black communities like hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and sickle cell. The data exists, but the action to correlate the intense experiences of stress fueled by racism has yet to take effect in treatment and diagnosis.

While placing a Black person in positions of power is not the cure-all to reverse 400 years of systemic racism, the time to account for the sins of the past and begin the path to healing after hundreds of years of injustice is now.

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 11:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 9 -- After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. It was in that context that it was announced Monday morning that Ben Carson, the world-renowned health physician who is also the Housing and Urban Development secretary, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Word spread quickly on social media about Carson's diagnosis. The health disclosure came just days after Donald Trump's election loss was made official on Saturday, a truth that also affects Carson's role in the presidential administration that's being brought to a close by Joe Biden's successful candidacy. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1325838108349222912?s=20 Carson is the latest Trump insider to test positive for the coronavirus. Scroll down here to read more about Carson contracting the Covid-19. Prior to that, Vivica A. Fox announced the 56-year-old actress made the announcement ahead of her hosting duties for the E! network's live coverage of the red-carpet pre-Emmy Awards show in September. “I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight!” Fox said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home.” https://twitter.com/KolaBoof3/status/1307830756484345857?s=20 It was immediately unclear how Fox contracted the coronavirus. Luckily, that wasn't the case for Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who announced that he, his wife and their two young daughters had all tested positive for the coronavirus. While he said they had all recovered, he also admitted on an Instagram video that he and his wife "had a rough go" with COVID-19 and encouraged people to wear masks so they don't meet the same fate that he and his family did. His daughters are 2- and 4-years-old. [caption id="attachment_4007483" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Other notable Black folks who contracted the coronavirus include former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who died from it in July; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; comedian D.L. Hughley; and even basketball legend Patrick Ewing came down with it. The diagnoses have effectively shattered misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. Previously, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has seemingly been a surge of cases involving younger age groups and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. The cases don't account for the reports of a growing number of Black people who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus that have seeming flooded this writer's social media timelines as friends and others grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came when it began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. There was also an alarming report out of Milwaukee at the start of the pandemic showing middle-aged Black men have made up the majority of coronavirus cases in the Wisconsin city. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that the coronavirus infection rate is "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." https://twitter.com/MollyGriffard/status/1242521472083640322?s=20 In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Most recently, Donafay Collins, a commander with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 63 years old. https://twitter.com/VickiethomasWWJ/status/1242974843072655360?s=20 More than a dozen other Wayne County Sheriff's Office employees have also been diagnosed following a pattern seen at other police departments, including the NYPD, where the New York Post reported that more than 300 cops have tested positive. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.

 

