CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Feelin The Nate Robinson Challenge

Floyd Mayweather

Source: Complex / Fuse

Former NBA player, 36 year old, Nate Robinson became a viral joke after he was knocked out in the second round by 23 year old YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match that opened for the legendary Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight. Meme’s went up everywhere of Nate Robinson sprawled out on the Triller logo mat almost instantly. Nate Robinson was new to boxing where Jake Paul was little more seasoned but whatever the case professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather that in 50 fights in his career has racked up 27 knock outs is here for the s**t show Nate Robinson Challenge especially from the black community.

Floyd Mayweather took to his personal Instagram to say:

“I will never kick my brother when he’s down.” “It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you.”

As for Nate Robinson, he say’s he’s okay after the knock out and he thanked everyone for their well wishes and he also thanked Thriller for giving him the opportunity along with his coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates.

Do you think Floyd Mayweather is being a little too deep?

Take a look at his post below

Nate Robinson Faceplant Fade Slander Continues On Twitter With “Nate Nate” Trending

10 photos Launch gallery

Nate Robinson Faceplant Fade Slander Continues On Twitter With “Nate Nate” Trending

Continue reading Nate Robinson Faceplant Fade Slander Continues On Twitter With “Nate Nate” Trending

Nate Robinson Faceplant Fade Slander Continues On Twitter With “Nate Nate” Trending

[caption id="attachment_935150" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty[/caption] Nate Robinson is probably still nursing a headache after catching the fade, taper, and crispy lineup during his boxing match with YouTube personality, Jake Paul. The former NBA star and dunk contest champion is currently catching more jokes and ribbing on Twitter after an already monumental amount of slander has been heaped upon him via the “Nate Nate” trending topic. At 36 years of age with Paul being 13 years his junior, some still believed Robinson, a former professional athlete, would fare better against his opponent. However, Paul, who has some ring experience, floored Robinson in a knockout that was heard around the world. For what it’s worth, Robinson said that’s he’s fine after the brutal knockout and had a message for his fans and supporters that he posted on Instagram. “Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I’m OK. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me…it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been,” Robinson shared, coupled with an image of him heading to the ring. https://www.instagram.com/p/CIKkBuWBsVm/ In defense of Robinson, anyone brave enough to take on combat sports should be saluted and anyone, despite their skill, can get knocked out. Floyd Mayweather also defended Robinson, calling out Black athletes who mocked him. “Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers. I will never kick my brother when he’s down. It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you,” Mayweather wrote, coupled with a photo of him alongside Robinson. https://www.instagram.com/p/CIL9YNalPR7/ Despite this, the trending topic Nate Nate is going strong this morning (Nov. 30) and we’ve got those reactions below. — Photo: Getty

Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports’ “Throne Boxing”

16 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports’ “Throne Boxing”

Continue reading Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports’ “Throne Boxing”

Jay Z, Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, & More Attend Roc Nation Sports’ “Throne Boxing”

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Feelin The Nate Robinson Challenge  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Floyd Mayweather Isn’t Feelin The Nate Robinson Challenge
 7 hours ago
12.01.20
Close