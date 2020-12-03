Eva has a message for all the church folks who may be missing the church. During the pandemic, times have been extremely hard and unpredictable and people may not feel close to God because you can’t go to church. Eva reminds you that you are the church and God is wherever you are. She challenges you to look at the fruit that you bear and know that He is always with you.

Eva’s Corner: Look At The Fruit You Bear [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com