Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Gets Backlash For Flaunting Her Wealth, Future Allegedly Threatens To Shoot His Baby Mama & More [VIDEO]

After mentioning debating purchasing an $88K purse on social media, Cardi B was quick to feel the heat of Twitter calling her out saying people are in the midst of a pandemic, and you’re “flaunting your wealth.”

This quickly spawned a debate, and she followed up with a response for all the haters, “Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation,” Cardi wrote. “Lets match energy.”

In other news, one of Future’s baby mama’s says he threatened to shoot her. Plus, Gary sends his thoughts and prayers to Wendy Williams whose mother passed away over the weekend.

