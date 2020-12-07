50 Cents singing you can find me in da club, bottle full of bub, is not the look we are going for during the COVID-19 pandemic especially in the state of Ohio with several counties in Level Purple. One of those counties that has been at Level Purple for more than a few weeks though obviously still isn’t buying the coronavirus warnings but instead taking it for hype. Instead of taking heed to the severe health risks with the spread of COVID-19, which has gone to a whole new other level after the Thanksgiving Holiday, they decided it would be a great time to have a concert.

Ohio Investigative Unit observed around 500 people inside the Aftermath club in Columbus attending a Trey Songz concert Saturday night with dance floor, stage area, bar and table sections packed with guests. Read More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftermath (@aftermath_venue)

Club Sited After Having 500 People In Attendance For Trey Songz Concert was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.1: