Olivia Jade Goes on ‘Red Table Talk’ to Discuss Her Side of the College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade, the daughter of ‘Full House’ star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has finally given an interview to explain what she went through during the college admissions scandal.

The show she went on to talk about her thoughts was none other than Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook discussion show ‘Red Table Talk.’  There, is where Jade talks about how difficult life has been for her since the whole mess involving her family went public.

From Complex:

“It’s been hard,” Jade said around six minutes into the discussion. “I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison. But also I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.” At 21 years old, Jade added, she feels like she deserves “a second change to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

Jade admits she should have never “been there in the first place, clearly” in regards to the school she attend and that “there was no point in me trying to go back.”

Later in the episode, after ten minutes, the discussion shifted to the attention of the “obvious privilege of literally every aspect of the” scandal.  Jade could not comprehend at first why people were so angry, even at her.

She adds that she wondered “‘how are people mad about this?’” before going into more detail on the “bubble” she grew up in that involved her, other peers like her and their parents “were donating to schools…so many advantages,” as Jade puts it.  She even said she “wasn’t aware of what was going on” when it came to her parents and their crimes.

There is a part in ‘Red’ where Jada and her crew were “debating why someone like” Jade would even drop by and talk on the show.

Social media has plenty to say on Jade and Jada together on the popular Facebook show:

If you care, the episode of ‘Red’ with Jade is here below:

Click here to read more.

 

