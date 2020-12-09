CLOSE
3 Tips For Pet Owners Traveling With Their Animals

Yorkshire Terrier dog looking out of a car window.

Source: inakiantonana / Getty

The holiday season is among us and despite the coronavirus pandemic, travel is still up. Whether you’re traveling by plane or car, there are now extra precautions to take not only for yourself, but for your pets traveling with you. 

While there’s been limited evidence to pets carrying coronavirus, it’s still an important time to be prepared for anything that may arise during your trip. And Vetster, a new pet telemedicine app, makes it easy. 

Vetster is like the Yelp of all things pet wellness. The virtual platform “connects pet owners to a marketplace of licensed and veterinary professionals for video chat and phone enabled appointments at any time.” Users have the access to review different options at home or on the road, all in one convenient location. 

If you’re traveling with your pet this holiday season, Vetster Medical Director Dr. Sarah Machell offered three tips for pet owners in addition to downloading the Vetster app its founder Mark Bordo discusses in the video below… 

1. Plan ahead of time and leave a little wiggle room

Keep in mind when traveling to plan ahead of time because things are moving at a slower pace and taking longer due to restrictions and shut downs. Also keep in mind that we’re used to sitting for a long time in a cramped space, but you’re animal may not be. Take some time to stretch. Add extra toilet and water breaks. 

2. Be mindful of extreme weather 

Take note of the weather. You might need dog booties for salty pavements or a sweater for your teacup pup. You may even need to carry along a brush for extra shedding. Additionally, whether you’re in a cold or warm environment, veterinarians don’t recommend leaving your pet in the car unattended. 

3. Pack the essentials 

Sounds like a given, but don’t forget the pet food, medications and other essentials your pet will need on the road. Be mindful of the quantities of needs; it’s better to have more than not enough. And make space for bedding, toys and whatever else will make your pet feel comfortable. 

3 Tips For Pet Owners Traveling With Their Animals

