CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Rickey Smiley’s Comedy Karaoke!

Rickey Smiley Karaoke

Source: RSMS / Radio One Digital

This weekend Majic 102.1 is giving you the chance to laugh and sing along as Rickey Smiley presents COMEDY KARAOKE! Live from the Stardome, you can join in the fun from home with our Monday Night Watch Party hosted on LoopedLive.com.

Enjoy the hilarious mix of comedy and karaoke, share in the laughs, chat with friends and cheer on the singers in the live chatroom. Plus, you can vote for your favorite performance during this exclusive live stream watch party!

You can text VIP to 71007 for your chance to win free virtual access or get your tickets HERE.

comedy karaoke , rickey smiley

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
Rickey Smiley Karaoke
Rickey Smiley’s Comedy Karaoke!
 6 hours ago
12.11.20
Close