Constable Alan Rosen’s Holiday Workshop Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

Constable Alan Rosen is overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support for our recent efforts to raise funds to purchase holiday toys for children in our communities. This year, despite the pandemic, our office was able to raise over $23,000 in this effort. This surpassed all previous records! This will allow us to give away thousands of toys to children from across the greater Houston area and Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office, in conjunction with Texas State Senator John Whitmire, and Erica Davis – Trustee-elect, Harris County Board of Education, Position 5, are working to make sure no child goes without presents this holiday season.