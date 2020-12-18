Enter Our Soul Movie Sweepstakes! [CONTEST]

On December 25, go on the journey of a lifetime with the new animated film SOUL! Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Angela Bassett, and many more, the Disney Pixar film is coming home for the holidays.

Plus, we’re hooking you up with a chance to win either a $50 Disney Gift Card OR the grand prize of $250! Here’s what you do, register to win below OR text SOUL to 7-1-0-0-7 for a direct link! See contest rules on the next page and good luck!

