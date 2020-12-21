Can’t we all just get along!? We are all in this together, or at least supposed to be.

During the COVID-19 pandemic as the numbers are at an alarming high and officials are asking people to not gather in large groups, wear a mask and maintain 6 feet for social distancing, those warnings didn’t stop two women from dropping their masks, putting up their paws and then one woman from stomping out another over one of this Christmases hottest gifts the new Playstation 5.

Over the weekend at a <a href=”https://www.lovebscott.com/say-now-two-women-brawl-ps5-walmart-video”>Walmart</a> in North Carolina where it appeared to have long lines in the electronics department two woman got into an argument which led to a physical fight that was captured on video by people that were there and has since went viral.

Take a look at the video below.

COVID Didn’t Stop 2 Women From Fighting Over A PS5 [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

